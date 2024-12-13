Gospel Musician Mai Dhuterere In Court For Alleged US$16 000 Fraud
Popular gospel musician Mai Dhuterere, whose real name is Dorcas Vambe, appeared before a Harare magistrate on Thursday, December 12, facing charges of defrauding aspiring ZANU PF Glen Norah MP Chrispen Magaya of US$16,000 in a vehicle import duty scam.
Vambe, who is married to fellow gospel musician and preacher Darlington Mutseta, known as Mambo Dhuterere, reportedly conspired with her brother, Kudakwashe Vambe, who is currently at large.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the duo misrepresented themselves to Magaya by claiming they had a Toyota Hilux GD6 for sale.
They further deceived Magaya into believing that he could acquire two vehicles within his budget of US$16,000.
Vambe falsely asserted that they had a waiver from the President of Zimbabwe, allowing them to import the vehicles duty-free due to her contributions as a musician.
Trusting their claims, Magaya handed over the full amount of US$16,000 to Vambe, who provided a receipt in the form of an affidavit, promising to deliver the vehicles within two weeks.
However, Vambe failed to fulfill this promise and instead provided Magaya with a Ford Ranger registered in Botswana, assuring him that a Mercedes Benz C200 would follow.
Unfortunately, the Ford Ranger was later impounded by the police for being operated without a valid temporary permit.
Vambe has since been granted bail set at US$100.
More: Pindula News