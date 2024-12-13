Gospel Musician Mai Dhuterere In Court For Alleged US$16 000 Fraud

They further deceived Magaya into believing that he could acquire two vehicles within his budget of US$16,000.

Vambe falsely asserted that they had a waiver from the President of Zimbabwe, allowing them to import the vehicles duty-free due to her contributions as a musician.

Trusting their claims, Magaya handed over the full amount of US$16,000 to Vambe, who provided a receipt in the form of an affidavit, promising to deliver the vehicles within two weeks.

However, Vambe failed to fulfill this promise and instead provided Magaya with a Ford Ranger registered in Botswana, assuring him that a Mercedes Benz C200 would follow.

Unfortunately, the Ford Ranger was later impounded by the police for being operated without a valid temporary permit.

Vambe has since been granted bail set at US$100.

More: Pindula News

