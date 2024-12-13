Mambo Dhuterere Distances Himself From $16,000 Scam Involving Wife And Brother-in-Law

In a Facebook post, Mambo Dhuterere suggested that Kudakwashe and Magaya wanted to tarnish his reputation because they were unable to resolve their issues privately, as recommended by the police.

He also issued an apology to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for having his name dragged into the mess. Wrote Mambo Dhuterere:

I am very sorry to the president for being dragged into this mess, and sorry to the guy if the issue of the issue is true because everyone here is rejecting it. I have never been granted a free pass to bring anything in for free.

Former MP, how could you be tricked like that by the brothers-in-law that they have a pass, with your understanding, you should have known that there is no such thing or called me unless you wanted to tarnish my image, which wouldn’t be fair.

Anyone who made a deal with someone close to me claiming I know something, as long as you haven’t seen me, I don’t know about it. How painful it is to be tarnished by those close to you.

This brother-in-law and this guy knew each other before I knew madam. The police at Central and Southerton once asked them to resolve their issues rather than tarnish my name.

Here we are… Don’t you have any pity for me? I am coming from other issues created by people, and I thought I had recovered, and you do this to me… knowing deeply that I have nothing to do with this.

The police are the ones who feel pity to the extent of asking you to reconcile, and you refuse. Not only that, but you also drag the head of state into this… May God be with these people.