Shumaira Mheuka Makes Senior Debut For Chelsea In UEFA Conference League

Mheuka quickly ascended through the ranks of the Chelsea Academy after joining the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of his Under-14 season.

Throughout the 2023/24 campaign, he regularly featured for the Under-18s while still a schoolboy, scoring 12 goals in 20 appearances across all competitions.

Mheuka made his first appearance at Stamford Bridge during the Under-18 Premier League national final against Manchester United.

In the summer, Mheuka played a crucial role for England in the European Under-17 Championship, scoring in their opener against Spain.

He marked his first call-up to the Under-19s by netting goals against both France and the Netherlands earlier this month.

After becoming a full-time scholar at Chelsea this summer, Mheuka has established himself as an important member of the Under-21 squad, scoring his first goal at that level during a 6-0 victory over Fulham in Premier League 2 at the beginning of October.

Despite only recently turning 17, Mheuka has already made significant contributions, starting six of the nine matches he has played for Filipe Coelho’s Under-21 side this season.

Primarily a central striker, Mheuka has impressed with his goal-scoring ability and his skill in holding up possession, even as one of the youngest players on the pitch. At times, he has also played deeper as a second striker, supporting the main forward.

Originally from Birmingham, Shumaira began his Academy career at Brighton before making the move to Chelsea in 2022.

Although still eligible for the Under-18s as a first-year scholar—having made one appearance against Arsenal in August—he has primarily focused on his development with the Under-21s this season.

With his talent and determination, Mheuka is certainly a player to watch as he continues to rise through the ranks at Chelsea.

