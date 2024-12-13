Shumaira Mheuka Makes Senior Debut For Chelsea In UEFA Conference League
Chelsea’s teenage sensation, Shumaira Mheuka, who has Zimbabwean heritage, made an impressive debut for the club’s senior team on Thursday night, despite the freezing conditions, during their 3-1 victory over Astana in the UEFA Conference League.
Head coach Enzo Maresca introduced Mheuka in the 78th minute, replacing Marc Guiu, and he played a pivotal role for the remainder of the match.
Born to Zimbabwean parents, Mheuka is eligible to represent both England and Zimbabwe. He is the son of Malcolm Mheuka, a former player in Zimbabwe’s top-flight league for Zimbabwe Saints and Circle Cement.
Mheuka quickly ascended through the ranks of the Chelsea Academy after joining the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of his Under-14 season.
Throughout the 2023/24 campaign, he regularly featured for the Under-18s while still a schoolboy, scoring 12 goals in 20 appearances across all competitions.
Mheuka made his first appearance at Stamford Bridge during the Under-18 Premier League national final against Manchester United.
In the summer, Mheuka played a crucial role for England in the European Under-17 Championship, scoring in their opener against Spain.
He marked his first call-up to the Under-19s by netting goals against both France and the Netherlands earlier this month.
After becoming a full-time scholar at Chelsea this summer, Mheuka has established himself as an important member of the Under-21 squad, scoring his first goal at that level during a 6-0 victory over Fulham in Premier League 2 at the beginning of October.
Despite only recently turning 17, Mheuka has already made significant contributions, starting six of the nine matches he has played for Filipe Coelho’s Under-21 side this season.
Primarily a central striker, Mheuka has impressed with his goal-scoring ability and his skill in holding up possession, even as one of the youngest players on the pitch. At times, he has also played deeper as a second striker, supporting the main forward.
Originally from Birmingham, Shumaira began his Academy career at Brighton before making the move to Chelsea in 2022.
Although still eligible for the Under-18s as a first-year scholar—having made one appearance against Arsenal in August—he has primarily focused on his development with the Under-21s this season.
With his talent and determination, Mheuka is certainly a player to watch as he continues to rise through the ranks at Chelsea.
