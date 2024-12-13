Time Bank Offers US$3.5 Billion Compensation Package For War Veterans

6 minutes ago Fri, 13 Dec 2024 09:39:32 GMT

Time Bank of Zimbabwe (Time Bank) has offered a US$3.5 billion compensation package to Zimbabwe’s liberation war veterans as part of its broader US$38 billion syndicated loan proposal to the government, reported Zimbabwe Independent.

The US$38 billion proposal aims to cover Zimbabwe’s sovereign debt obligations to key creditors, including compensation to various groups such as previous farm owners.

In October, the veterans wrote to Time Bank, requesting inclusion in the pay-outs, citing their contributions during the liberation struggle.

Feedback