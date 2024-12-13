Tropical Cyclone Chido Forecast To Hit Zimbabwe On December 17

The tropical system Chido, which is still to the North-East of Madagascar, has intensified into an INTENSE TROPICAL CYCLONE over the past twenty-four hours and its chances of affecting Zimbabwe have greatly increased. It is likely to cross into Zimbabwe on the 17th of December 2024 bringing with it strong winds and heavy rainfalls of more than 70mm in 24 hours over some places in Manicaland, Masvingo, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Harare metropolitan and some parts of Midlands and Mashonaland West. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543

Meanwhile, the Department of Civil Protection has urged citizens to be vigilant for heavy rains, thunderstorms, strong winds, potential flooding, rockfalls, and mudflows.

The public is advised to secure their homes against damaging winds and to establish evacuation plans in preparation for severe weather conditions.

Tropical Cyclone Chido is the third low-pressure system that has threatened Southern Africa this year.

The first storm of the 2024-2025 cyclone season in the southwest Indian Ocean, named Ancha, was designated by the Comoros.

Following this, Cyclone Bheki was named by Eswatini. The name Chido was provided by Zimbabwe.

If another storm forms before the season ends, it will be named Dikeledi, designated by South Africa.

Each year, tropical cyclones are named in alphabetical order, alternating between male and female names.

The list of names is proposed by the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) members in a specific region and is approved by the corresponding tropical cyclone regional bodies during their annual or biannual sessions.

Zimbabwe has also provided the name Yemurai for the 25th storm of the season.

More: Pindula News

