Wadyajena Among Candidates For ZACC Commissioner Role

6 minutes ago Fri, 13 Dec 2024 11:15:26 GMT

Former Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Mayor Justice Wadyajena (ZANU PF) has been shortlisted for public interviews next Thursday to select new commissioners for the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Parliament has published the names of 47 shortlisted candidates, with several affiliated with ZANU PF.

Among those set for interviews are Tongai Matutu, Gabriel Chaibva (a frequent interviewee), and former ZANU PF MPs Berita Chikwama, Zalerah Makari, and Kindness Paradza. Former ZEC commissioner Qhubani Moyo is also in the running.

Feedback