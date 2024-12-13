Wadyajena Among Candidates For ZACC Commissioner Role
Former Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Mayor Justice Wadyajena (ZANU PF) has been shortlisted for public interviews next Thursday to select new commissioners for the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).
Parliament has published the names of 47 shortlisted candidates, with several affiliated with ZANU PF.
Among those set for interviews are Tongai Matutu, Gabriel Chaibva (a frequent interviewee), and former ZANU PF MPs Berita Chikwama, Zalerah Makari, and Kindness Paradza. Former ZEC commissioner Qhubani Moyo is also in the running.
Parliament received a total of 145 nominations for potential appointments to ZACC.
The vacancies arose due to the expiration of terms for all sitting officers this year.
Every five years, the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders selects and submits 12 nominees to the President, who appoints eight to the commission. The President also consults the committee to select the chairperson.
The terms for the eight ordinary members sworn in 2019 ended, prompting the new round of nominations advertised in August.
ZACC chairperson Michael Reza’s term is unaffected, as he was appointed in March this year to replace Justice Loice Mutanda-Moyo, now the Prosecutor General.
More: Pindula News