Zimbabwe's Mounting Debt Crisis Is A Barrier To Economic Recovery, Says Mthuli Ncube

If there is anything that keeps me awake at night as the Finance Minister it’s this debt crisis. The issue of debt is critical and albatross that we need to remove from our necks so that the economy can move forward. This issue occupies me for the most of my time [and it’s taking a toll on me].

What is more worrisome to me is that Zimbabwe’s average growth of around 6% is way lower than the interest rates growth.

This means that our debt will continue to be increasing. That’s why we have to restructure our debt to ensure that the debt does not accumulate.