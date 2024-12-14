Bikita Minerals FC Dismisses Sale Rumours

1. Bikita Minerals is not for sale. The information published this Friday in a WhatsApp group from Nyika Growth Point is flatly false.

2. Bikita Minerals Pvt Ltd (main sponsor) is just as committed to Bikita Minerals fc as he was on the first day, as he has recently shown with actions such as the site approvals and designs of the new Lithium stadium. This is an important project for the club and the province, of which all Lithium Boys fans will be able to feel proud.

3. The club wish to dispel false, unfounded rumours with this statement. This false information has been propagated mainly by a mischievous party and some of their collaborators in that WhatsApp group, who try to destabilise Bikita Minerals FC for personal gain. A report has since been made to the Police

4. Our supporters and stakeholders must not panic, this club is not going anywhere, and our focus is on the resumption of the league. We will not allow this to distract the coach and the players and on Saturday 14 December, the club will assess under 20 players scouted by the club’s chief scouts.

More: Pindula News

