Government Appeals For Help In Transporting Food Aid

5 minutes ago Sat, 14 Dec 2024 07:08:44 GMT

The Zimbabwean government has urged Members of Parliament (MPs), councillors, and business leaders to assist in the transportation of food aid to rural areas facing severe poverty.

During a Senate session on Thursday, Ziyambi Ziyambi, the Minister of Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs, said that the government is struggling to transport food from the Mashonaland provinces to areas in need.

Senator Sithabisiwe Moyo raised concerns during the session about the delays in food distribution. Said Moyo:

