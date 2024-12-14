Government Appeals For Help In Transporting Food Aid
The Zimbabwean government has urged Members of Parliament (MPs), councillors, and business leaders to assist in the transportation of food aid to rural areas facing severe poverty.
During a Senate session on Thursday, Ziyambi Ziyambi, the Minister of Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs, said that the government is struggling to transport food from the Mashonaland provinces to areas in need.
Senator Sithabisiwe Moyo raised concerns during the session about the delays in food distribution. Said Moyo:
We heard that people will be given food, and food will be distributed to everyone throughout Zimbabwe, especially in rural areas.
People are not getting food in rural areas. The question is when is food going to be made available?
In response, Ziyambi acknowledged the logistical challenges involved in transporting food to distribution depots. He said:
The government had said that food would be delivered to the wards. Madam President, the challenge is that most of our food is being cultivated in Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, and Mashonaland East. The movement and transference of food to the depots are the main challenges.
We are facing a drought, and there might be challenges in transporting food to different communities.
Members of Parliament, councillors, and businesspeople should intervene so that food cascades down to the communities. Then we will be able to overcome this drought season.
