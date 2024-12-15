Five Suspects Arrested In Cowdray Park Armed Robberies

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Nkosiyazi Nyathi (20), Vusumusi Ncube (22), Mgcini Sibanda (24), Mlungisi Ndlovu (41) and Nkosiyazi Moyo (27) in connection with two armed robbery cases which occurred in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo on 08th and 22nd November 2024.

On 12th December 2024, a crack team from CID Homicide, Bulawayo received information that Nkosiyazi Nyathi and Vusumusi Ncube were detained at ZRP Cowdray Park for unlawful possession of a pistol.

The detectives made a follow-up and interviewed the suspects who revealed that they stole the pistol with a magazine of 10 rounds at a Security company along Jason Moyo between 3rd and 4th Avenue, Bulawayo on 10th November 2023.

The arrest led to the recovery of several items including, a bolt cutter, Colombia knife, two balaclavas, a pair of binoculars, cable ties, small metal axe, small knife, crow bar, screw driver and spanners.

The suspects implicated, Mgcini Sibanda, Mlungisi Ndlovu and Nkosiyazi Moyo, leading to their arrest at a house in Gwabalanda, Bulawayo.

Upon arrest, Nkosiyazi Moyo fired at the detectives and was shot on the chest. As a result, Nkosiyazi Moyo sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital in Bulawayo for treatment.

A Norinco pistol charged with five rounds and two empty cartridges were recovered at the scene.

The suspects are being linked to a case of robbery which occurred on 08th November 2024 at a service station in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo where undisclosed amount of cash, a shot gun with one round, an Escort rifle with six rounds and two cellphones were stolen.

Further, the suspects are clearing a robbery case which occurred on 22nd November 2024 at a house in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo where USD 26 508.00 cash and five cellphones were stolen.

The other suspect, Alex Nyathi is on the run.