Military Intelligence Officer Found Dead: Suicide Or Murder?

During a parliamentary debate on the Death Penalty Abolition Bill last week, Senator Lwazi Sibanda, a cousin of the late Nleya, suggested that he may have been murdered. She said:

I rise with a heavy heart. I am a woman, a mother, and a Senator of this country, yet I stand here with a cousin lying in the mortuary—Hilary Nleya—whom we searched for over two weeks, only to find him dead in Figtree. He was murdered by a person we do not yet know.

Sibanda said that while she supports the Bill, the issue is complex, as some individuals convicted of murder do not exhibit any remorse. She said:

I am a law-abiding citizen of this country. I am grateful that we have a President who was spared from the death penalty.

I am a citizen who respects the law, and I am committed to the abolition of the death penalty.

We remember Geneva Sibanda, who was murdered by his gardener and wife. We remember many of our friends, colleagues—even among us—who have been murdered by people roaming the streets.

Some are known, some are unknown; some are in prison and brag about killing those they have killed.

It is painful in our hearts to say that sentencing these people to death does not serve our country.

Killing them like animals does not matter to us.

People will die. People will be killed by those we show remorse to, who don’t even show any remorse to us.”

It is so painful that I stand here defending people who will go out and kill their grandparents, or their mothers, simply because there was no food to cook for dinner. They will kill them just because their mother failed to provide food for them.

It is painful to spare a murderer who shows no remorse, like someone who kills a helpless young woman walking home after work just to steal her bag.

When they realise they’ve been seen, they kill her to prevent identification. They don’t care about tomorrow—they put a knife in her heart to save themselves.

There is so much pain caused by these murderers that we are still defending as a country.

We will keep them in prison for years, just to protect them from death, while they show no care for this nation.

I have so much more to say about the abolition of the death penalty.