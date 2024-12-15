Mphoko Buried At Family Plot In Bulawayo

Among the notable officials were Judith Ncube, Minister of State for Bulawayo Province; Richard Moyo, Minister of State for Matabeleland North Province; and Sithembiso Nyoni, Minister of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife, among others.

Although Mphoko was declared a national hero by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and ZANU PF and was supposed to be buried at Heroes Acre in Harare, his family said he expressed a wish to be buried at his home.

Recently, another late former ZIPRA commander, Tshinga Dube, had a similar wish, although the government overrode it and buried him at Heroes Acre in Harare. Dube had wanted to be buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo.

Similarly, the late former ZIPRA intelligence supremo Dumiso Dabengwa was buried at his rural home area of EManxeleni in Ntabazinduna, outside Bulawayo.

Dabengwa had told his family that he did not want any government officials at his funeral, and thus Mnangagwa and others did not attend.

Several other former nationalists, including ex-ZAPU stalwart Cephas Msipa, also chose not to be buried at Heroes Acre.

Former ZAPU political heavyweight Welshman Mabhena, before he died, openly said he did not want to be buried next to “corrupt people”, “thieves” and “murderers” at Heroes Acre.

Even the late former president Robert Mugabe, who was ousted in a coup in November 2017, is buried at his rural Zvimba home in Mashonaland West province, as he had instructed his family that he didn’t want to be buried at Heroes Acre.

