Cyclone Chido Leaves "Apocalyptic Scenes" On French Island Of Mayotte

Mayotte’s prefect, François-Xavier Bieuville, stated that the confirmed death toll of 11 is likely to rise significantly, possibly reaching several hundred or even thousands.

Establishing an accurate death toll is challenging due to the tradition of burying the dead within 24 hours and the presence of about 100,000 clandestine residents.

The mayor of Mamoudzou, Ambdilwahedou Soumaila, reported nine critical injuries and 246 serious injuries.

Aid efforts are being coordinated, with France deploying additional soldiers, firefighters, and medical supplies.

The cyclone brought winds of at least 226 kilometres per hour and caused extensive damage to makeshift housing.

Chido also hit the nearby islands of Comoros and Madagascar, with authorities in Comoros reporting that 11 fishers who ventured out to sea earlier this week are missing.

The intense tropical cyclone made landfall in Mozambique on Sunday and could affect up to 2.5 million people in the northern part of the country, as aid agencies warn of potential loss of life and severe damage.

A UNICEF spokesperson confirmed that Cabo Delgado, Mozambique’s northernmost province, home to approximately 2 million residents, has been severely affected, with many homes, schools, and health facilities either partially or completely destroyed. As of now, the death toll stands at three, according to local officials.

Cyclone season in the region runs from December to March, and the southeastern Indian Ocean and southern Africa have experienced a series of strong cyclones in recent years.

Cyclone Idai claimed over 1,300 lives in Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe in 2019, while Cyclone Freddy resulted in more than 1,000 deaths across several countries last year.

