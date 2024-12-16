Kariba Lake Usable Storage Plummets To 2.89%
The Kariba Lake level has generally continued to decline, with only minor fluctuations primarily influenced by rainfall in the lake and its immediate catchment area.
According to the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), as of December 11, 2024, the lake level stood at 475.91 meters, representing 2.89% of usable storage, compared to 477.21 meters (11.83% usable storage) recorded on the same date last year.
Kariba Lake is designed to operate between levels of 475.50 meters and 488.50 meters above mean sea level, allowing for a freeboard of 0.70 meters for hydropower generation.
Meanwhile, the Kariba South Power Station, which has a 1,050MW installed capacity, was generating a paltry 124.5MW on Monday, December 16, according to the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC).
More: Pindula News