Kariba Lake Usable Storage Plummets To 2.89%

5 minutes ago Mon, 16 Dec 2024 08:04:52 GMT

The Kariba Lake level has generally continued to decline, with only minor fluctuations primarily influenced by rainfall in the lake and its immediate catchment area.

According to the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), as of December 11, 2024, the lake level stood at 475.91 meters, representing 2.89% of usable storage, compared to 477.21 meters (11.83% usable storage) recorded on the same date last year.

Kariba Lake is designed to operate between levels of 475.50 meters and 488.50 meters above mean sea level, allowing for a freeboard of 0.70 meters for hydropower generation.

