Passengers Association Calls For Crackdown On "Mahwindi"
The Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has urged the Police and municipalities to take action against touts (mahwindi) who intimidate, harass, and assault passengers at bus terminuses and ranks across the country.
These unruly elements are particularly prevalent at locations such as Simon Muzenda Bus Terminus, Mbare Musika, Mutare Rank, Mutoko Rank, and the Harare Exhibition Park (Showgrounds).
PAZ National Coordinator Tafadzwa Goliati has called on the Police to increase their presence at these hotspots and crack down on unlicensed operators and rogue elements. Said Goliati:
This behaviour is unacceptable. Passengers are being bullied, manhandled, and subjected to verbal abuse by touts operating with impunity.
It is time for decisive action to protect travellers. The safety and dignity of passengers must be prioritised.
We demand the immediate arrest of these touts who are tarnishing the public transport sector. We also urge the police to work closely with municipalities to create a safer environment for passengers. Enough is enough.
On Saturday, scores of passengers were harassed at Roadport in Harare, with some being forced off a Mutare-bound bus by touts.
More: Pindula News