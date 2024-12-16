Passengers Association Calls For Crackdown On "Mahwindi"

6 minutes ago Mon, 16 Dec 2024 14:12:16 GMT

The Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has urged the Police and municipalities to take action against touts (mahwindi) who intimidate, harass, and assault passengers at bus terminuses and ranks across the country.

These unruly elements are particularly prevalent at locations such as Simon Muzenda Bus Terminus, Mbare Musika, Mutare Rank, Mutoko Rank, and the Harare Exhibition Park (Showgrounds).

PAZ National Coordinator Tafadzwa Goliati has called on the Police to increase their presence at these hotspots and crack down on unlicensed operators and rogue elements. Said Goliati:

