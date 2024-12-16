"Tropical Cyclone Chido To Bring Much-needed Rainfall"

Cyclone Chido will bring much-needed rain, but, unfortunately, cyclones cause disasters. The cabinet has already approved our disaster response budget. We need to be prepared for this cyclone, so evacuation points in areas vulnerable to it are being set up. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 We are activating all systems and are on high alert in all areas where the cyclone is likely to hit.

Cyclone Chido made landfall in Mozambique early Sunday, bringing powerful winds and torrential rain. The cyclone struck approximately 40 kilometres south of the northern city of Pemba, causing significant damage and disrupting communication.

Aderito Aramuge, director of Mozambique’s National Institute of Meteorology, reported that Pemba was already experiencing the cyclone’s strong intensity. He said:

The cyclone is already affecting Pemba with a very strong intensity. We were monitoring the situation but there is no communication with Pemba since 7 am (0500 GMT).

Cyclone Chido brought gusts reaching up to 260 kilometres per hour and up to 250 millimetres of rain within 24 hours, affecting the Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces. Early footage from Pemba revealed heavy downpours, fallen trees, and damaged homes.

UNICEF teams are on the ground, working with local authorities to support the affected communities, according to a statement from the organisation.

