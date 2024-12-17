Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeGeneral

Harare City Council Claims Lake Chivero Is Not Contaminated

5 minutes agoTue, 17 Dec 2024 11:47:52 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Harare City Council Claims Lake Chivero Is Not Contaminated

The City of Harare said that reports of contamination at Lake Chivero are exaggerated, despite confirmation from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) that several animals, including four rhinos, three zebras, four wildebeests, four fish eagles, as well as multiple goats and cattle, have died after drinking water from the lake.

In a statement issued on Monday, the City of Harare said a stakeholder meeting had been convened, bringing together council experts and representatives from other government agencies to address the reports of animal deaths linked to alleged contamination.

The council also said that further investigations will be conducted, and a joint statement from the City of Harare and the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) will be issued in due course. Said the City of Harare:

Teams are already on the ground to take samples on the particular part of the lake the rhinos drink from. Animals are territorial and it appears they drink from the same place.

Residents are urged to ignore exaggerated social media and media reports that the whole lake has been contaminated.

Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe

WhatsApp: +263715068543

Earlier, Zimparks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said that the deaths were caused by contamination from cyanobacteria in the lake’s water.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Harare City CouncilCity of HarareLake ChiveroWater PollutionLake Chivero Pollution

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback