Harare City Council Claims Lake Chivero Is Not Contaminated

5 minutes ago Tue, 17 Dec 2024 11:47:52 GMT

The City of Harare said that reports of contamination at Lake Chivero are exaggerated, despite confirmation from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) that several animals, including four rhinos, three zebras, four wildebeests, four fish eagles, as well as multiple goats and cattle, have died after drinking water from the lake.

In a statement issued on Monday, the City of Harare said a stakeholder meeting had been convened, bringing together council experts and representatives from other government agencies to address the reports of animal deaths linked to alleged contamination.

The council also said that further investigations will be conducted, and a joint statement from the City of Harare and the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) will be issued in due course. Said the City of Harare:

