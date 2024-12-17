Siqokoqela Mphoko Snubs His Father Phelekezela's Burial

7 minutes ago Tue, 17 Dec 2024 09:04:57 GMT

The late Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko’s son, Siqokoqela, did not attend his father’s burial at their Douglasdale plot in Bulawayo on Sunday.

According to The NewsHawks, Siqokoqela’s absence has been linked to a series of controversies, including a family feud over his parentage, business disputes, and a major fallout which led to his arrest last year on allegations of raping his niece, charges on which he was later acquitted.

Siqokoqela has publicly stated that his father and his family—wife Laurinda and two sisters, Sikhumbuzo and Siduduzo—were behind the false charges and his arrest.

Feedback