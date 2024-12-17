Tagwirei Behind Cancellation Of Winky D's HICC New Year’s Eve Performance

Rainbow insisted that the arrangement with Winky D was not financially beneficial as it involved revenue share, whereas they wanted an outright payment for use of the venue.

They negotiated an arrangement where Tagwirei pays US$245,000 for the HICC and 200 rooms for five days.

Rainbow corporate communications manager Pride Khumbula did not respond to inquiries from ZimLive, and Tagwirei also declined to comment.

The hotel group, partially owned by the state, is facing backlash from Winky D fans who accuse it of conspiring with the ruling ZANU PF party to silence the musician. Tagwirei’s involvement has intensified these suspicions.

Winky D’s sharp social commentary has drawn the attention of ZANU PF, leading to his music being blacklisted by ZBC at one point.

It remains uncertain whether Winky D will proceed with his New Year’s Eve gig, as speculation grows that he may announce a different venue.

