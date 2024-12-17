Weakened Tropical Cyclone Chido Brings Rainfall To Zimbabwe

The cyclone brought destructive winds exceeding 200km/hr and heavy rains with rainfall rates reaching 30mm per hour.

This resulted in flash flooding in the coastal area. Fortunately, Chido (no longer a cyclone but an overland depression) continued its west-south-westward movement into Tete Province still in northern Mozambique.

As of Monday, the residual moisture from the overland depression led to cloudy conditions in the northeastern parts of Zimbabwe, bringing light to moderate rainfall to Manicaland and Mashonaland East provinces as early as 9 AM.

These remnants of moisture are expected to combine with the usual influx from the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone, which typically brings rainfall to Zimbabwe starting in mid-December, along with a cloud band moving in from Botswana.

This combination is projected to result in moderate rainfall, ranging from 30 to 80 mm, across much of the country.

