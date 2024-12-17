Zimbabwean Government Fails To Pay Agreed Compensation To White Farmers

Under an agreement signed in 2020, the government committed to compensating approximately 4,000 White farmers whose land was seized by state-backed militants.

However, it has consistently failed to meet payment deadlines, with the total expected cost of the deal reaching US$3.5 billion over 10 years.

The ZANU PF-led government has defended the land seizures as a means to rectify colonial imbalances, despite reports that some beneficiaries are collecting rent from legitimate farmers who are working the land.

In the letter seen by Bloomberg and confirmed by the Ministry of Finance, the unions wrote:

The current approach risks eroding trust and undermining the structured dialogue platform’s objectives. We urge your ministry to prioritize dialogue with the GCD signatories to develop a cohesive, homegrown solution that balances compensation with agricultural recovery.

So far, 1,300 White former commercial farmers have registered to receive compensation, according to official data.

For the fiscal year that ended on March 31, Zimbabwe allocated $35 million in its budget to initiate these payments. For the current fiscal year, the government has earmarked an additional $10 million.

The African Development Bank reports that at least 439 former landowners have been identified as beneficiaries of the financial settlement totalling $331 million.

Andrew Bvumbe, the head of debt management in the finance ministry, said that the government will continue to make payments to farmers who seek compensation.

