Informal Settlements Worsen Lake Chivero Pollution, Says Harare Mayor

6 hours ago Wed, 18 Dec 2024 10:59:56 GMT

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume said that informal settlements sprouting around Lake Chivero, the city’s main source of water, have exacerbated the pollution of this crucial water source.

During a press briefing on Tuesday to update journalists on the contamination of Lake Chivero, Mafume said that there is an urgent need to either halt or regulate the informal settlements.

Mafume also pointed out that the city council is relying on obsolete infrastructure that was originally built for a much smaller population. Said Mafume:

