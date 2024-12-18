MPs Request New Vehicles, Claim Current Ones Are Worn Out After Just A Few Months
Zimbabwean Parliamentary Portfolio Committee Chairpersons have requested the Treasury to provide them with new vehicles, arguing that the ones issued to them just a few months ago have become worn out from extensive use.
This request was made by Marondera Central MP Caston Matewu (CCC) during a review of the national budget for 2025.
Matewu said the existing vehicles have deteriorated, making it difficult for them to carry out their duties effectively. He said (via OpenParly):
All the parliamentary portfolio committee chairpersons agree with me that we are constantly on the move every week.
Currently, if you look at the distance covered by our vehicles, mine has already reached 40,000 kilometres because we are always travelling as chairpersons.
So, we were requesting that in the 2025 budget, you allocate funds for us to purchase second vehicles, but not expensive ones, so that we can efficiently perform our parliamentary duties as outlined in our Standing Orders.”
The current members of parliament were elected in August 2023 and received their vehicles at the beginning of this year.
In a post on X, Matewu said that he was merely conveying resolutions from a recent Chairpersons’ meeting. Said Matewu:
Just to make it clear, I was simply reading out resolutions from Chairpersons meeting who had requested a low cost vehicle for traveling across the country weekly in executing their duties, NOT giving my personal views; Personally I had already expressed my feelings.
More: Pindula News