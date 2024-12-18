Nick Mangwana Denies Mnangagwa Gifted Cattle To Botswana's President

Commenting on the statement by Mutapati, Mangwana said: “President [Mnangagwa] did not give President [Duma Boko] Ankole cattle.”

However, in a subsequent statement, Tuesday Grill reaffirmed their commitment to the accuracy of their reporting, insisting that they stand by their original story. Reads the statement:

We have noted with great disappointment a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the President, Emang Mutapati, purporting to refute our lead story titled “Mnangagwa Gifts Boko 10 Expensive Ankole Cattle.”

It is not our intention to engage in back-and-forth exchanges, as we adhere to the highest standards of journalism, including thorough research and fact verification, before publishing any story.

What is particularly disappointing, however, is that Mutapati was contacted prior to the story’s publication and requested five days to respond.

In a time-sensitive environment where the public expects prompt information, such a delay appeared to be an intentional attempt to gag us.

We are therefore surprised that within less than 24 hours, Mutapati has issued a rebuttal.

If she had a response ready, why was it not provided to us when we approached her? This clearly demonstrates a lack of genuine intent to respond to our inquiries.

Furthermore, if Mutapati wishes to address us, she should refrain from dragging unrelated bodies, such as the Editors’ Forum, into the matter an entity to which she remains conflicted as both a member and former chairperson.

MISA Botswana remains the recognized authority advocating for free speech locally.

To our readers, clients, and stakeholders, we urge you to remain calm. We are firmly committed to upholding the principles of quality journalism and will continue to operate with integrity.

Those seeking to discredit us, as has become increasingly evident, will ultimately face the reality of their misplaced efforts.