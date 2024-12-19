Hichilema Sends Special Envoy To Mnangagwa

H.E. President [Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa] receives a special message delivered by a Zambian Special Envoy, former Vice President, Hon Enock Kavindele. Speaking to journalists after a closed-door meeting with the President, Hon Enock Kavindile said he and his delegation had come to consult the SADC Chairman, adding that Zimbabwe and Zambia have a special relationship that necessitated constant and regular consultation. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 He made a distinction between his last visit and the current one, adding that his last visit was to seek Zimbabwe’s support on their candidate who was vying for the Presidency of the African Development Bank. He expressed gratitude to Zimbabwe for the President’s support which had resulted in Zambia getting SADC’s endorsement.

Zimbabwe and Zambia share a long history of cooperation, dating back to the colonial era when Zambia played a crucial role in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle by opening its borders to freedom fighters. Despite this strong bond, there have been periods of tension between the two nations.

One such instance occurred in 2023, when former Zambian Vice President Nevers Mumba, leading the SADC Election Observer Mission (SEOM) to Zimbabwe, presented a critical report on the country’s elections, causing diplomatic friction.

In June 2024, tensions flared again when Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, accused the United States of bolstering its military presence in Zambia to isolate Zimbabwe.

This remark prompted Zambia’s government to seek intervention from both the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) to address the growing diplomatic dispute.

Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mulambo Haimbe, condemned Mnangagwa’s comments, calling them an “unwarranted attack on Zambia’s sovereignty” and further escalating the diplomatic standoff between the two neighbouring countries.

