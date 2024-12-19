ZIMPARKS Imposes Temporary Fishing Ban At Lake Chivero
The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS) has temporarily banned fishing at Lake Chivero following the death of fish, wildlife and domestic animals, which is believed to be caused by water contamination.
ZIMPARKS spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed that the fishing ban, which took effect on December 16, is a precautionary measure.
It will allow relevant government departments, along with the Research and Scientific Services team, to conduct investigations and assess whether consuming the fish poses any risks to human health. Said Farawo:
All fishing activities in Lake Chivero have been suspended with immediate effect following the deaths of fish due to the contamination of water.
The suspension serves as a precautionary measure and will pave way for relevant Government departments and our Research and Scientific Services team to investigate more and determine whether the consumption of the fish poses risk to humans.
During this time, we are increasing anti-poaching patrols and law enforcement in areas around the lake to prevent any fish from reaching the market.
Meanwhile, Richard Tsvangirai, the Member of Parliament for Norton (CCC), under whose constituency Lake Chivero falls, has urged the relevant authorities to expedite their investigations to safeguard both lives and livelihoods. Said Tsvangirai:
The suspension of fishing at Lake Chivero is a serious blow to the livelihoods of many fishermen in Norton Constituency, the majority of whom are youth.
I urge the Government to fast-track investigations and provide immediate support for affected families. Let’s act swiftly to protect both lives and livelihoods.
Chivero serves as the main water source for Harare residents, and concerns over its contamination have intensified in recent days.
This follows ZIMPARKS’ confirmation of the death of four rhinos, along with other wildlife, livestock, and birds, which perished after drinking from the lake.
More: Pindula News