Paying For Darkness: Citizens Struggle With Prepaid Power Failures

As of late 2024, Zimbabwe’s electricity generation capability has plummeted, frequently producing less than 35% of the total demand.

This shortfall has resulted in extensive power outages, with some regions enduring blackouts lasting up to 18 hours daily.

Let’s go back memory lane in 2010. The government aimed to enhance electricity generation capacity by investing in new power plants and refurbishing existing ones.

According to the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA), “the country plans to increase its generation capacity through various projects, including the expansion of Kariba South Power Station and the construction of new thermal power stations.”

This strategy was intended not only to meet domestic demand but also to enable Zimbabwe to export surplus electricity to neighbouring countries, thereby generating revenue.

The significant question was how to effect the aforementioned. According to the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) in 2011, “the introduction of prepaid meters is expected to enhance revenue collection and improve cash flow,” which is crucial for financing operational costs and infrastructure upgrades.

By converting to a prepaid model, ZESA can better manage its resources and allocate funds towards critical maintenance and expansion projects.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a utility provider in Zimbabwe, commenced the installation of prepaid electricity meters in August 2012.

Zimbabwe implemented a prepaid electricity metering system primarily to mitigate several critical issues within its energy infrastructure.

Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA), encountered substantial fiscal challenges stemming from elevated levels of arrears and an escalating debt crisis.

By adopting a prepaid metering framework, ZESA sought to enhance liquidity by mandating that consumers remit payment for electrical energy prior to usage, thereby diminishing the likelihood of default on payments.

According to the Electricity Act [Chapter 13:19], ZESA is responsible for generating, transmitting, and distributing electricity.

It is required to maintain an effective electricity supply system, but this must be done within the limits of its available resources and infrastructure capabilities. ZESA is not obligated to ensure uninterrupted power.

Despite this statute which is used as an excuse, the prevailing situation raises critical inquiries regarding the efficacy of the leadership within the power utility sector.

It prompts an examination of whether the current administration exhibits a deficiency in managerial competence or if there exists a substantial volume of covert and unmonitored operational activities.

Over the past thirteen years, consumers have been remitting payments for electricity that ostensibly encompass costs associated with infrastructure maintenance and facility expansion.

Nevertheless, empirical evidence suggests a stagnation or regression in service quality; rather than witnessing enhancements, there is an observable decline in both power generation facilities and supporting infrastructure, exacerbated at a rate surpassing that observed prior to the implementation of prepaid metering systems.

How then did we move from bad to worse in terms of power supply after the introduction of the prepaid metering system? How then did we end up in even more debt?

This scenario engenders a plethora of unresolved inquiries, leaving stakeholders with more uncertainties than clarifications.

Power outages have raised operating expenses and reduced productivity in the commercial sector. Particularly badly struck are sectors like manufacturing and agriculture, where companies frequently run at reduced capacity or close completely during outages.

Food insecurity and economic loss result from farmers’ challenges with irrigation and processing perishable commodities.

Additionally, in this uncertain environment, small enterprises that rely on a steady power supply for machinery or refrigeration find it difficult to thrive.

As a result, the economy as a whole experiences slowed growth, which exacerbates poverty and reduces job prospects.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) must fulfil its mandate of regulatory oversight over the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) and conduct thorough investigations into grievances raised by the populace.

As stakeholders in both civic and consumer capacities, it is our prerogative to demand accountability from the power utility entity.

The citizenry has expressed significant fatigue regarding the recurring narratives surrounding infrastructural maintenance issues and diminished water resource levels.

This story was contributed by Gaylord Munemo, an emergency response specialist.

