Sakunda Holdings Unveils US$1.5 Million Sponsorship To Scottland

Sakunda Holdings has also committed to aiding the construction of Scottland’s proposed 15,000-seater stadium in Mabvuku.

The energy company, owned by Kuda Tagwirei, will facilitate visits for Scottland officials to three world-class stadiums of their choice, enabling them to gather insights for their own stadium project.

Moreover, both the Scottland coach and captain will receive top-of-the-range cars, similar to the arrangements Sakunda Holdings has with Dynamos and Highlanders.

Speaking during the unveiling of the sponsorship agreement on Thursday, December 19, Tagwirei said:

We are committed to helping Scottland achieve success as they start their journey in the Premier Soccer League. I urge Scottland to value their fans and their players so that they move in the right direction. Eventually, you should create a model where you run the club as a business. For that to happen, you should value your publics, and everything will fall into place. We are obviously happy to be associated with Scottland and we are determined to see them succeed in their endeavours. We are committed to seeing you doing well, and we are there to hold your hand. We hope to see you becoming champions sooner rather than later.

Scottland president Pedzai “Scott” Sakupwanya said the sponsorship package will enable the club to attract top-tier players and coaches. He said:

This means a great deal because, as you know, Scottland are not just embarking on success only in the field of play, but we also want success off the field. And when I say that, we are looking at the stadium in Mabvuku; we are looking at programs that help the youths. So we would like to thank Dr. Tagwirei for his generosity. When we get sponsorship like this, everything becomes easy; the acquisition of players becomes easy. The calibre of the players and the quality of the coaches that you get will be top, top level.

