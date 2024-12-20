Zimbabwe Civil Society Groups Call For Broader Abortion Rights

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com on the sidelines of a media sensitisation training held over the weekend, HLPC programmes coordinator Dorcas Chitiyo said:

The issue that we are grappling with is that there are many barriers that women face, that are in existence, that are prohibiting access to safe abortions.

We start with our legal framework, which is the Termination of Pregnancy Act of 1977.

It creates challenges for women because it has very restricted grounds on which abortion is legal…maybe a woman is a survivor of a sexually violent offence or rape resulting in pregnancy, a crime of incest or in the event that it has been recommended by a doctor that the pregnancy continuation is not safe for the child as well as the quality of life for the child is anticipated to be so poor that termination is recommended by a medical practitioner.

Now given that this act is from 1977, there have been many medical advances and much research and a lot of work done to ensure that abortions are accessed safely through medical procedures and medically without the need to always resort to surgical processes.