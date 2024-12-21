Bulawayo Woman's Jailing For Spanking Teens Revives Debate On Corporal Punishment

Since November 14, she has been held at Mlondozi Prison, a section of Khami Maximum Security Prison.

However, Mpofu’s sentence was recently reviewed, and she was released by Bulawayo High Court Judge Evangelista Kabasa.

In response to the case, Raymond Majongwe, secretary-general of the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ), defended corporal punishment, stating that it was necessary to discipline unruly children. Said Majongwe:

This is the only way our children will be disciplined to teach them Ubuntu. We must not do things to impress other countries by removing corporal punishment. That is the only way we can be able to control our children.

Bulawayo United Residents Association (BURA) chairperson Winos Dube said corporal punishment should be applied. Dube said:

Unlike this generation, whenever corporal punishment is applied to them, they view it as abuse and this must be revisited.

City of Bulawayo Ward 6 councillor Nkosinathi Hove Mpofu said:

Corporal punishment is just a way of indicating love and it must be applied because an individual would be moulding the child to be a better person in future.

Methodist church pastor Bhekithemba Phiri said minimum punishment is helpful. Said the Reverend:

It should be brought in a minimum way to assist this new generation. A number of people from the older generation are better people today in terms of respect and discipline because they went through corporal punishment.

However, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union (ARTUZ) of Zimbabwe leader Obert Masaraure, is detrimental to children’s well-being. He said:

Studies have shown that corporal punishment can increase anxiety and depression in students, which can exacerbate substance abuse issues.

In 2023, a High Court judge ruled that corporal punishment was permissible if the intent to discipline is proven, and it could not be classified as assault or a criminal offence.

Justice Munamato Mutevedzi made this ruling when he cleared Yeukai Graham Mutero of charges of killing her 13-year-old son while trying to discipline him.

Section 68A of the Constitution outlaws corporal punishment in schools, based on the constitutional prohibition against any physical or psychological torture, or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.

