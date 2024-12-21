Mnangagwa Retires ZRP Commissioner General Godwin Matanga, Mutamba To Take Over
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has retired Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner General Tandabantu Godwin Matanga, effective December 31, 2024.
The announcement was made in a statement issued by Martin Rushwaya, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, on Friday, December 20.
Rushwaya also announced that Mnangagwa had appointed Deputy Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba as Matanga’s successor, with Mutamba set to assume the role of ZRP Commissioner General on January 1, 2025.
Matanga took over the position from Augustine Chihuri, who fled into exile after the November 2017 military coup. He has served during politically charged times.
Under Matanga’s leadership, numerous opposition activists and human rights defenders were arrested, often facing long periods of incarceration on charges such as convening illegal gatherings or inciting violence.
In recent years, armed robbery cases have surged, with incidents like the infamous Ecobank heist standing out. This daring robbery occurred in broad daylight on a busy street and was even captured on CCTV.
More: Pindula News