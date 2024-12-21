Mutasa MP Benza Gifts Mnangagwa Boran Bull

8 minutes ago Sat, 21 Dec 2024 06:57:17 GMT

Innocent Benza, the Mutasa Central lawmaker (ZANU PF), gifted President Emmerson Mnangagwa a Boran bull for launching a national youth programme in his district early this week.

Mnangagwa officiated at the Manicaland Youth Forum and the Africa Youth Day event at Magamba Vocational Training Centre in Mutasa District.

Washington Ziwiwi, the Mutasa District committee co-ordinator, confirmed the donation from Benza, the highest-ranking provincial official. Said Ziwiwi (via NewsDay):

Feedback