Mutasa MP Benza Gifts Mnangagwa Boran Bull
Innocent Benza, the Mutasa Central lawmaker (ZANU PF), gifted President Emmerson Mnangagwa a Boran bull for launching a national youth programme in his district early this week.
Mnangagwa officiated at the Manicaland Youth Forum and the Africa Youth Day event at Magamba Vocational Training Centre in Mutasa District.
Washington Ziwiwi, the Mutasa District committee co-ordinator, confirmed the donation from Benza, the highest-ranking provincial official. Said Ziwiwi (via NewsDay):
One of our MPs in our district, who is the secretary for legal affairs, Honourable Innocent Benza has delivered a Boran bull breed to His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa for officiating at an important youth programme in his district.
The MP is thanking President Mnangagwa for being the guest of honour at the historic event, where over 20,000 youths attended.
Boran bulls are known for their distinctive characteristics, which make them well-suited to the harsh environments of southern Africa.
Boran cattle are highly adaptable, capable of withstanding periodic shortages of water and feed, walking long distances in search of resources, and digesting low-quality feeds.
More: Pindula News