Shops, Not Homes, Targeted In Door-to-Door Search For Smuggled Goods - Muguti

5 minutes ago Sat, 21 Dec 2024 05:42:56 GMT

Tafadzwa Muguti, the Permanent Secretary for Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President, clarified that the recent door-to-door crackdown on smuggled goods is focused on shops, not households.

He made the remarks following criticism that the government planned to send inspectors into people’s homes to search for smuggled items.

On Wednesday, Muguti said that a taskforce, made up of agencies like ZIMRA, ZRP, RBZ, and the Consumer Protection Commission, has been deployed to major border posts and key roads to prevent the entry of smuggled goods.

