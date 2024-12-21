Shops, Not Homes, Targeted In Door-to-Door Search For Smuggled Goods - Muguti
Tafadzwa Muguti, the Permanent Secretary for Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President, clarified that the recent door-to-door crackdown on smuggled goods is focused on shops, not households.
He made the remarks following criticism that the government planned to send inspectors into people’s homes to search for smuggled items.
On Wednesday, Muguti said that a taskforce, made up of agencies like ZIMRA, ZRP, RBZ, and the Consumer Protection Commission, has been deployed to major border posts and key roads to prevent the entry of smuggled goods.
He also said that those caught with smuggled goods could face imprisonment without the option of bail.
While clarifying the target of the crackdown in a post on X on Friday, Muguti added that some homes used as warehouses for smuggled goods would also be targeted. He said:
Please kindly note: at no time in the video did I mention household searches. As with the current programme door to door in this regard is shop to shop, business to business.
However, we are aware some homes are being used as store warehouses for smuggled goods and we are equally dealing with them.
More: Pindula News