Harare City Council Seeks Government Help To Resolve Water Shortages

We have since approached central government and made a request in terms of the pumping capacity, the civil works that have been done at Morton Jaffray, and also give an update on what needs to be done.

Once we do those, we would be able to at least get 500 mega litres per day. That will significantly alleviate the water shortages that we were currently facing.

Water shortages in Harare are caused by a combination of factors that include outdated water infrastructure, corruption and mismanagement within the council, and power cuts to water treatment cuts.

