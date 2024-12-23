Harare City Council Seeks Government Help To Resolve Water Shortages
Harare mayor, Councillor Jacob Mafume, has acknowledged that the council is struggling to provide adequate water supply to residents and ratepayers.
During a visit to the Morton Jaffray Water Works on Sunday morning, Mafume said the council has sought assistance from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works to address the city’s water challenges. Said Mafume:
There is still a significant shortage of supply in terms of what we need to supply on a day-to-day basis, and that had to be dealt with through a number of measures that require a whole of government approach.Feedback
We have since approached central government and made a request in terms of the pumping capacity, the civil works that have been done at Morton Jaffray, and also give an update on what needs to be done.
Once we do those, we would be able to at least get 500 mega litres per day. That will significantly alleviate the water shortages that we were currently facing.
Water shortages in Harare are caused by a combination of factors that include outdated water infrastructure, corruption and mismanagement within the council, and power cuts to water treatment cuts.
