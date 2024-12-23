Power Surge Damages Morton Jaffray Water Works

8 minutes ago Mon, 23 Dec 2024 11:56:08 GMT

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume has attributed the water challenges faced by residents in recent days to a power surge at the Morton Jaffray Water Works, the city’s main water treatment plant.

According to Mafume, the power surge affected the pumps at the plant, resulting in waterlogging and disruption of pumping.

Speaking from Morton Jaffray Water Works on Sunday morning, Mafume said that restoration of water supplies to the CBD and most western suburbs had commenced. He said:

