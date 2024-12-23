Power Surge Damages Morton Jaffray Water Works
Harare mayor Jacob Mafume has attributed the water challenges faced by residents in recent days to a power surge at the Morton Jaffray Water Works, the city’s main water treatment plant.
According to Mafume, the power surge affected the pumps at the plant, resulting in waterlogging and disruption of pumping.
Speaking from Morton Jaffray Water Works on Sunday morning, Mafume said that restoration of water supplies to the CBD and most western suburbs had commenced. He said:
We understand that there are suburbs that have not had water in the currents few days, after our shutdown, we had a power surge and the power surge created the situation where the water flowed back into the plants and the pumps that we used to pump the water, were waterlogged, or they were flooded.
They are currently being dried by a specialist company that is doing the work, and one of the pumps will be finished within the next few 48 hours.
We have already started pumping in certain suburbs, Glenview, Kuwadzana, and so forth, we will be pumping into the CBD, or we are already pumping. The effects that will be felt as the day progresses.
Mafume also reassured residents and ratepayers that water would be available throughout the Christmas holiday.
