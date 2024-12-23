Stray Donkey Causes Three-Bus Collision Along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road
Two people were killed and several others injured in a tragic accident involving three buses along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road on Sunday morning.
According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), a Rimbi Bus collided with a stationary Tombs Motorways bus, which had been parked on the roadside after hitting a donkey.
At the time of the collision, passengers from the Tombs Motorways bus were being transferred to a nearby Mbokoto bus to continue their journey.
Both the Tombs Motorways bus and the Mbokoto bus were parked on the side of the road. They were reportedly travelling towards Beitbridge when the Rimbi Bus struck them. Reads the statement from the ZRP:
ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred this morning at the 197 km peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road involving a Tombs Motorways bus, Mbokoto bus and Rimbi bus.
The Tombs Motorways bus was parked by the roadside after it had hit a donkey and passengers were being transferred to the Mbokoto bus which was also parked by the roadside.
Two people died while two others were injured when a Rimbi bus rammed into the trailer of Tombs Motorways bus before ramming into the Mbokoto bus.
The bodies of the two victims were taken to Beitbridge Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.
