Stray Donkey Causes Three-Bus Collision Along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road

6 minutes ago Mon, 23 Dec 2024 05:36:24 GMT

Two people were killed and several others injured in a tragic accident involving three buses along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road on Sunday morning.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), a Rimbi Bus collided with a stationary Tombs Motorways bus, which had been parked on the roadside after hitting a donkey.

At the time of the collision, passengers from the Tombs Motorways bus were being transferred to a nearby Mbokoto bus to continue their journey.

Feedback