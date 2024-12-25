"Football Must Come First," Farai Jere Accepts ZIFA Verdict

I got the response this morning. ZIFA explained to me that I submitted my notice of name change late when FIFA governance had already concluded the vetting process. Before 2000, I used the name Farai Mutimbo and all my Ordinary and Advanced Level certificates bear that name. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 Then I officially changed to Farai Jere in 2000 and my tertiary qualifications have that name, so the clarity came, but I was disappointed that they could have requested the notice in time and I could also be contested, but remember, everything happens for a reason.

When asked why he is not exercising his right to appeal, Jere said that his focus is on ensuring that football comes out as the winner. Said Jere:

I am a leader so I have to make decisions not just for myself. I want football to be the winner, not Jere. So if I appeal it means that it’s an emergency interdict to stop the elections until my case is heard. My case is simple and I can easily win it, but the time that will take means I will delay the elections, so is that good for our football? I am a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Sports chairperson, so I can’t be seen delaying the elections. Zimbabwean football needs to heal and move forward to start afresh with new leadership, so I am allowing that to happen because football must come first and football must be the winner.

Other candidates, including Benjani Mwaruwari, have also been seeking answers from ZIFA, and all four candidates have reportedly received explanations regarding their exclusion from the race.

Under the new ZIFA statutes, any aggrieved party has the right to appeal to a higher body. However, since the vetting and integrity checks were conducted and forwarded to FIFA’s Governance, Audit, and Compliance Committee, all appeals must now be directed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Six candidates—businessman Nqobile Magwizi, Northern Region Soccer League chairperson Martin Kweza, former ZIFA board member Philemon Machana, Team Zimbabwe UK CEO Marshal Gore, former PSL chairperson Twine Phiri, and former footballer Makwinje Phiri—have successfully passed the integrity test and are eligible to run for the ZIFA presidency.

