Matapi Police Officer Assists Woman In Delivering Baby

5 minutes ago Wed, 25 Dec 2024 06:53:00 GMT

The Officer-in-Charge of Matapi Police Station, Inspector Sphilisiwe Mushore, stepped in to assist a woman in labour, helping her deliver a healthy baby girl in the Magaba area of Mbare this past weekend.

The woman, already in labour, had approached police officers on patrol seeking assistance. However, the situation quickly worsened before she could be transported to a nearby clinic. At that point, Inspector Mushore took immediate action and successfully helped the woman deliver her baby.

Both the mother and the newborn were later taken to a local hospital for further care. ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident to The Herald. He said:

Feedback