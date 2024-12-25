Matapi Police Officer Assists Woman In Delivering Baby
The Officer-in-Charge of Matapi Police Station, Inspector Sphilisiwe Mushore, stepped in to assist a woman in labour, helping her deliver a healthy baby girl in the Magaba area of Mbare this past weekend.
The woman, already in labour, had approached police officers on patrol seeking assistance. However, the situation quickly worsened before she could be transported to a nearby clinic. At that point, Inspector Mushore took immediate action and successfully helped the woman deliver her baby.
Both the mother and the newborn were later taken to a local hospital for further care. ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident to The Herald. He said:
It’s confirmed that a woman once came to the police seeking help and she was in labour. The Officer-in-Charge took it upon herself to help the woman deliver a baby girl who was later taken to a local hospital…
It is also part of the Police Service for officers to assist members of the public where necessary, even in cases which are not criminal.
Insp Mushore later posted a video on social media advising other fellow police officers on what was needed to help women in labour. She said:
At least one pair of gloves, two bandages or more, painkillers, and a razor blade, preferably surgical razor blades. These items are and must be with every police officer.
The festive season is unpredictable. We wish you a merry Christmas, we wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year. I love you Zimbabweans.
More: Pindula News