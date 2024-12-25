Mutasa Defends ZIFA's Vetting Process

5 minutes ago Wed, 25 Dec 2024 15:08:30 GMT

ZIFA Electoral Committee chairperson Lincoln Mutasa has defended the disqualification of several candidates from running in the elections scheduled for January 25, 2025, arguing that the committee is not introducing new rules but is simply “sticking to the book” in its decision-making.

Farai Jere, Walter Magaya, Themba Mliswa, and Benjani Mwaruwari were disqualified from contesting the ZIFA presidency after failing to meet the eligibility requirements.

Speaking to Zimpapers Sports Hub on Tuesday, Mutasa explained that the Normalisation Committee, which is acting as the Electoral Committee for these elections, is adhering to the amended ZIFA constitution and the association’s electoral code. He said:

