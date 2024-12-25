Mutasa Defends ZIFA's Vetting Process
ZIFA Electoral Committee chairperson Lincoln Mutasa has defended the disqualification of several candidates from running in the elections scheduled for January 25, 2025, arguing that the committee is not introducing new rules but is simply “sticking to the book” in its decision-making.
Farai Jere, Walter Magaya, Themba Mliswa, and Benjani Mwaruwari were disqualified from contesting the ZIFA presidency after failing to meet the eligibility requirements.
Speaking to Zimpapers Sports Hub on Tuesday, Mutasa explained that the Normalisation Committee, which is acting as the Electoral Committee for these elections, is adhering to the amended ZIFA constitution and the association’s electoral code. He said:
We have not invented the rules and regulations. As the Electoral Committee, we are just following what the ZIFA Congress wants.
We are implementing the rules given to us by the Congress regarding a lot of issues, including the issue of 5 O’ Levels. We are trying to stick to the book.
According to Mutasa, those who wish to challenge the disqualification decisions can file their appeals with the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport, in accordance with Article 85(9) of the ZIFA constitution.
The vetting process, which all aspiring candidates underwent, was conducted with the support of the Ethics Committee, chaired by Muchadeyi Masunda.
More: Pindula News