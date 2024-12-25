ZimParks Denies Cyanide Poisoning Claims In Lake Chivero Wildlife Deaths
The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has dismissed claims circulating on social media that the recent deaths of wildlife and fish at Lake Chivero were due to cyanide poisoning.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 25, ZimParks Spokesperson Tinashe Farawo reiterated that the fatalities were caused by cyanobacteria.
He said investigations conducted by the University of Zimbabwe, as well as assessments carried out by ZimParks’ Veterinary and Capture Unit, established that cyanobacteria was the cause of the deaths. Said Farawo:
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has noted with concern a letter circulating on social media alleging that the recent deaths of wildlife and fish at Lake Chivero are attributed to cyanide poisoning.
We wish to assure the public that thorough investigations conducted by the University of Zimbabwe and our own Veterinary and Capture Unit have conclusively shown that the deaths are, in fact, caused by cyanobacteria.
The Authority categorically distances itself from any misinformation circulating on various social media platforms.
We urge the public to disregard such unfounded claims and rely on official communication channels for accurate information.
ZimParks is committed to ensuring that the problem currently affecting Lake Chivero is rectified to preserve our natural heritage.
We are working tirelessly with relevant stakeholders to address the issue and prevent future occurrences.
More: Pindula News