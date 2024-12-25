ZimParks Denies Cyanide Poisoning Claims In Lake Chivero Wildlife Deaths

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has noted with concern a letter circulating on social media alleging that the recent deaths of wildlife and fish at Lake Chivero are attributed to cyanide poisoning.

We wish to assure the public that thorough investigations conducted by the University of Zimbabwe and our own Veterinary and Capture Unit have conclusively shown that the deaths are, in fact, caused by cyanobacteria.

The Authority categorically distances itself from any misinformation circulating on various social media platforms.

We urge the public to disregard such unfounded claims and rely on official communication channels for accurate information.

ZimParks is committed to ensuring that the problem currently affecting Lake Chivero is rectified to preserve our natural heritage.

We are working tirelessly with relevant stakeholders to address the issue and prevent future occurrences.