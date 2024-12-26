Michael Nees Advises Khama Billiat On Next Career Move

He also received the Fans Player of the Year award, having contributed 4 goal contributions – 13 goals and 11 assists – throughout the season.

Since leaving Yadah, Billiat has attracted interest from South African club Sekhukhune United, as the 2025 January transfer window approaches.

Tanzanian clubs and the newly promoted local club Scottland FC are also reportedly keen on securing his services.

In a recent interview with FARPost, Nees said Billiat should seek a club where he will not be under immense pressure to be the key player, allowing him to perform without the burden of high expectations. Said Nees:

He is one player that I believe has matured so well in this game. You can’t really worry about him because he has seen it all. And is already knowing what he wants, he is at a different level.

But at his age, there are a lot of things to consider when making a move from one club to [another] club. Khama is not a rookie. He is a player who is mature enough to make a decision.

He knows, he doesn’t have ten more years in international football. For me, this was a project to give him an opportunity to end his national team career on a high with the AFCON or even more.

Khama performed well. He is a strong individual but for sure he is not a player that could play for the whole season which is close to 40 games.

But I think he still has legs for 25 high-level matches per year. And he will make the right decision.

So, he must find a club that does not need to put so much weight on his shoulders. It would be very difficult. The priority is for him to ensure a memorable ending to his career.