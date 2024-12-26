Police Urge Travellers To Report Reckless Driving During Festive Season

We are also urging passengers to report reckless drivers. We have deployed police officers at roadblocks, tollgates, and various points to monitor and ensure safe travel during this festive season.

Passengers have the right to report drivers who commit any of these offences to the police. This will help prevent accidents and ensure safety for everyone.

According to the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), a road accident occurs approximately every 15 minutes in the country.

Most of the accidents are attributed to reckless driving, inadequate enforcement of traffic laws and use of defective vehicles, among other factors.

