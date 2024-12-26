Police Urge Travellers To Report Reckless Driving During Festive Season
Police have urged bus drivers to refrain from drinking and driving and encouraged travellers to report cases of reckless driving and overloading during this festive season.
Speaking to the media after a campaign to promote holiday safety and security at Mbare Bus Terminus, Zimbabwe’s largest long-distance bus rank, Commissioner Maxwell Chikunguru, officer commanding Harare Province, said police officers have been deployed in full force on highways across the country. Said Chikunguru:
Bus drivers must practice safe driving and avoid overspeeding and drinking on the road, as these are the leading causes of accidents.Feedback
We are also urging passengers to report reckless drivers. We have deployed police officers at roadblocks, tollgates, and various points to monitor and ensure safe travel during this festive season.
Passengers have the right to report drivers who commit any of these offences to the police. This will help prevent accidents and ensure safety for everyone.
According to the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), a road accident occurs approximately every 15 minutes in the country.
Most of the accidents are attributed to reckless driving, inadequate enforcement of traffic laws and use of defective vehicles, among other factors.
