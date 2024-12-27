2024 Festive Season Records More Fatal Accidents And Deaths Compared To 2023

Commissioner Nyathi also revealed that in 2024, 401 people were injured in road traffic accidents, compared to 393 injuries in the same period in 2023.

He noted that some accidents were caused by driver fatigue and negligent conduct, with most incidents involving private vehicles where either drivers or passengers perished.

The ZRP reported only one major road traffic accident involving public service vehicles, which occurred on 22nd December 2024, when three buses collided, resulting in two fatalities. Added Commissioner Nyathi:

On 22nd December 2024, 106 road traffic accidents were recorded where seven people were killed while 38 people were injured.

On 25th December 2024, 104 road traffic accidents were recorded where 13 people were killed while 16 people were injured.

On 26th December 2024, 87 road traffic accidents were recorded where 11 people were killed while 40 people were injured.

Accidents involving pedestrians trying to cross the roads have also been recorded. Drivers are urged to be observant especially when approaching built-up areas or places frequented by the public including residential areas.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that drivers should avoid speeding and overtaking in circumstances that are clearly not safe to do so.

Above all, motorists are implored not to overload vehicles when travelling on the country’s roads.

The public is advised to report errant drivers on the roads at any nearest police station or call National Complaints Desk number 0242 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue to enforce all road rules and regulations without fear or favour.

On the other hand, motorists are implored to be responsible and effectively contribute towards road safety in the country.