El Niño Drought And Weak December Rainfall Delays Crop Planting In Zimbabwe
The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said insufficient soil moisture, caused by the 2024 El Nino-induced drought and weak December rainfall, has delayed crop planting in Zimbabwe.
In a statement, the FAO also noted that while the total rainfall for November, which usually signals the start of the planting season, was near normal across most of the country, it was unevenly distributed over time. FAO said:
Planting of the summer 2025 cereal crops is underway and is expected to conclude in January. Remote sensing analysis indicates that the total rainfall amount for November, which typically marks the start of the planting season, was near normal across most of the country, but unevenly distributed over time.Feedback
However, a severe drought earlier in the year, which sharply reduced the 2024 cereal harvest, has kept soil moisture levels still unusually low, particularly in the northeastern provinces, which are key agricultural production zones.
These dry soil conditions may hinder and delay planting operations, especially with rainfall amounts in early December below average and weather forecasts pointing to a high probability of below-average rainfall amounts and higher-than-average temperatures for the rest of the month.
However, the FAO said rainfall patterns are likely to return to average beginning in 2025. This offers a glimmer of hope for farmers, who have been grappling with the challenges posed by the El Nino-induced drought and erratic rainfall. It said:
From January onwards, weather forecasts suggest a likely return to average rainfall amounts. The government continues to support access to agricultural inputs for the 2024/25 cropping season, with an estimated 3.5 million households targeted to receive inputs through a subsidy programme.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals