El Niño Drought And Weak December Rainfall Delays Crop Planting In Zimbabwe

However, a severe drought earlier in the year, which sharply reduced the 2024 cereal harvest, has kept soil moisture levels still unusually low, particularly in the northeastern provinces, which are key agricultural production zones.

These dry soil conditions may hinder and delay planting operations, especially with rainfall amounts in early December below average and weather forecasts pointing to a high probability of below-average rainfall amounts and higher-than-average temperatures for the rest of the month.

However, the FAO said rainfall patterns are likely to return to average beginning in 2025. This offers a glimmer of hope for farmers, who have been grappling with the challenges posed by the El Nino-induced drought and erratic rainfall. It said:

From January onwards, weather forecasts suggest a likely return to average rainfall amounts. The government continues to support access to agricultural inputs for the 2024/25 cropping season, with an estimated 3.5 million households targeted to receive inputs through a subsidy programme.

