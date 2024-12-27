Members Of Parliament To Distribute Rice In Constituencies

CCC National Assembly proportional representation member Thokozani Khupe said on Friday that she distributed 3 tonnes of rice to 600 people in Cowdary Park, Bulawayo. She posted on X:

Today, I distributed 3 tonnes of rice to 600 people in Cowdary Park, Ward 28, alongside Councillor Ntando Ndlovu, with each recipient receiving 5kg of rice. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 Earlier, I distributed 1.5 tonnes of rice to Mpilo Hospital together with Senators K. Phulu and L. Sibanda, joined by Councillor Adrian Moyo of Ward 2.

Zimbabwe is experiencing its worst drought in four decades, leaving over half of the population in urgent need of food aid.

There are growing concerns that the country could face another drought, as planting has yet to commence in some areas due to delayed rains. Additionally, the rainfall received so far has been unevenly distributed, exacerbating the situation.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment