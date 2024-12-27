Members Of Parliament To Distribute Rice In Constituencies
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has allocated four metric tonnes of rice to the 360 Members of the National Assembly and Senate for distribution to citizens.
This was revealed in a letter dated December 2024, written by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Secretary Simon Masanga, and addressed to Grain Marketing Board Chief Executive Edson Badarai. It reads in part:
Please be advised that His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa has allocated 4mt to 360 Members of the National Assembly and Senate, for distribution to the indigent members within their respective constituencies in both urban and rural areas.Feedback
CCC National Assembly proportional representation member Thokozani Khupe said on Friday that she distributed 3 tonnes of rice to 600 people in Cowdary Park, Bulawayo. She posted on X:
Today, I distributed 3 tonnes of rice to 600 people in Cowdary Park, Ward 28, alongside Councillor Ntando Ndlovu, with each recipient receiving 5kg of rice.
Earlier, I distributed 1.5 tonnes of rice to Mpilo Hospital together with Senators K. Phulu and L. Sibanda, joined by Councillor Adrian Moyo of Ward 2.
Zimbabwe is experiencing its worst drought in four decades, leaving over half of the population in urgent need of food aid.
There are growing concerns that the country could face another drought, as planting has yet to commence in some areas due to delayed rains. Additionally, the rainfall received so far has been unevenly distributed, exacerbating the situation.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals