Over 200 Babies Born On Christmas Day In Zimbabwe

Sally Mugabe Central Hospital senior nursing officer Ruth Rukarwa revealed they received 54 live births and one loss.

She said that of the 55 babies born on Christmas Day, 28 were baby girls and 27 were baby boys. Added Rukarwa:

From the two delivery methods that we had last Christmas, the major was the normal vertex delivery with 45, where we say this is a normal delivery and nine deliveries were through Caesarean section.

She further revealed that among mothers who delivered their babies on Christmas Day were two teenagers who gave birth safely. Said Rukarwa:

We delivered three live babies from the teenagers, a boy and a girl from 17-year-old mothers and a baby girl also from a 15-year-old mother.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring South Africa, over 800 babies were born at state hospitals on Christmas Day. By lunchtime on 25 December 2024, at least 366 boys and 287 girls had been delivered.

Among the newborns were six sets of twins, recorded nationwide by midday. Polokwane witnessed one of the youngest mothers, a 13-year-old.

Other teenage mothers included three 15-year-olds in KwaZulu-Natal and a 16-year-old in Klerksdorp.

