Pasuwa Part Ways With FCB Nyasa Big Bullets

5 minutes ago Fri, 27 Dec 2024 08:41:04 GMT

Malawian club FCB Nyasa Big Bullets has announced that Kalisto Pasuwa will leave his position as Head Coach when his contract expires on 31 December 2024.

During his six-year tenure, the former Dynamos and Warriors coach led Nyasa to an impressive array of titles, including five TNM Super League titles, five Charity Shields, three Airtel Top 8 Cups, two FDH Bank Cups, and one Castel Challenge Cup.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 27, 2024, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets confirmed Pasuwa’s departure. Reads the statement:

