Pasuwa Part Ways With FCB Nyasa Big Bullets
Malawian club FCB Nyasa Big Bullets has announced that Kalisto Pasuwa will leave his position as Head Coach when his contract expires on 31 December 2024.
During his six-year tenure, the former Dynamos and Warriors coach led Nyasa to an impressive array of titles, including five TNM Super League titles, five Charity Shields, three Airtel Top 8 Cups, two FDH Bank Cups, and one Castel Challenge Cup.
In a statement issued on Friday, December 27, 2024, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets confirmed Pasuwa’s departure. Reads the statement:
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets can confirm that Kalisto Pasuwa will leave his position as Head Coach on 31 December 2024, when his contract expires.
Pasuwa will depart after six years with The People’s Team, during which he won five TNM Super League titles, five Charity Shields, three Airtel Top 8 Cups, two FDH Bank Cups and one Castel Challenge Cup, making the Zimbabwean one of the greatest coaches in our Club’s history.
We are very grateful to Coach Pasuwa for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.
The Club will soon announce the appointment of Pasuwa’s successor.
