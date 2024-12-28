Zimbabwe To Work With IAEA And Russian Investors To Develop Nuclear Energy, Says Energy Minister

They have indicated their willingness to take us through paces until we get there.

Joseph Siegle, the director of research at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies in Washington, told VOA that establishing nuclear power is both expensive and complex.

He said the Zimbabwean government should thoroughly study the lasting impact of nuclear waste disposal. Said Siegle:

[This] has always been a concern with nuclear energy — what you do with the waste, which requires some 10,000 years for the radioactive elements to decay and not pose a health risk to society.

Zimbabwe aims to have 4,000 megawatts of power capacity by 2035, ending years of power cuts that can last up to 18 hours a day.

Speaking at a media briefing, Gloria Magombo, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, said Zimbabwe plans to increase the use of renewable energies like solar and wind, alongside hydropower, due to recurring droughts. Said Magombo:

We are looking at coming in by 2030 with up to about 2,000 megawatts.

According to the government, Zimbabwe’s power generation capacity is approximately 2,600 megawatts. However, actual daily generation is currently less than half of that.

