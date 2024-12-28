Zimbabwe's Monthly Inflation Slows To 3.7% In December, Down From 11.7%

4 minutes ago Sat, 28 Dec 2024 07:17:06 GMT

Zimbabwe’s monthly inflation slowed to 3.7 per cent in December 2024, down from 11.7 per cent recorded the previous month, according to data released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) on Friday.

According to ZIMSTAT, inflation showed a downward trend in November and December, from a peak of 37.2 per cent in October.

This change is attributed to the stability of prices and the local currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), following a 43 per cent devaluation by the central bank in September.

Feedback