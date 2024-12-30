Highlanders Owes Former Coach Baltemar Brito US$20 000

We are aware of the matter. There are already initiatives by the club to address the problem soonest. We want to save the situation and we have advised Fifa about our position, including the coaches themselves and their agent Gilbert Sengwe.

We have been talking to them and it is easier for our sponsor to deposit the debt into the coaches’ local foreign accounts they used last year.

But they have since closed them and they refuse for us to pay their agent here so that he can pay them.

We have even engaged the Reserve Bank who advised us what to do and we are happy with the advice.

Some of the money will be sent this week, and we hope our sponsors will assist with what is outstanding.