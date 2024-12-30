Highlanders Owes Former Coach Baltemar Brito US$20 000
Highlanders Football Club owes former coaches Baltemar Brito and Antonio Joao Martins Leao Torres thousands of dollars in unpaid signing fees, salaries, and bonuses from the 2023 season.
The club is now facing the risk of a potential transfer ban from FIFA, set to take effect on January 21, 2025.
Highlanders CEO, Brian Moyo, confirmed the issue to the Chronicle, saying the club is aware of the situation and plans to resolve it as soon as possible. Moyo said:
We are aware of the matter. There are already initiatives by the club to address the problem soonest. We want to save the situation and we have advised Fifa about our position, including the coaches themselves and their agent Gilbert Sengwe.
We have been talking to them and it is easier for our sponsor to deposit the debt into the coaches’ local foreign accounts they used last year.
But they have since closed them and they refuse for us to pay their agent here so that he can pay them.
We have even engaged the Reserve Bank who advised us what to do and we are happy with the advice.
Some of the money will be sent this week, and we hope our sponsors will assist with what is outstanding.
Brito is reportedly owed approximately US$9,000 in unpaid salaries and signing bonuses, while Torres is seeking US$5,500. Both players are each owed US$11,000 in winning bonuses.
